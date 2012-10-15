BOLOGNA, Italy Oct 15 Shareholders of Italian
utility Hera approved on Monday a merger with smaller
peer Acegas-APS, clearing the way for the creation of
Italy's second-biggest regional authority.
The merger is set to create a group with combined revenues in
2011 of almost 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion).
A Hera shareholder meeting overwhelmingly approved the
transaction, with 99.9 percent of those attending voting in
favour. Acegas' main shareholders had already given their
backing to the deal.
Hera Chairman Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano told the meeting the
combined group was ready to grow further through tie-ups.
Italy's regional utilities are seeking to expand to allow
them to better compete with larger energy players and to cope
with fallout from a growing sovereign debt crisis.
(Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)