GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rebounds from Trump-induced selloff; dollar rises
* Upbeat data lures back investors to U.S. stocks, dollar steadies
Dec 20 Allergan Plc said it would buy LifeCell, a regenerative medicine unit owned by privately held Acelity LP Inc, for $2.9 billion in cash.
The acquisition will add LifeCell's dermal matrix products to Allergan's portfolio of medical aesthetics, breast implants and tissue expanders.
Acellular dermal matrices are commonly used in breast reconstruction procedures and complex hernia surgeries to provide soft tissue support. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Upbeat data lures back investors to U.S. stocks, dollar steadies
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, founder and former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.