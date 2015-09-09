(Adds details)
Sept 9 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental pain drug for patients undergoing abdominal
surgery met the main goal in a late-stage study.
Patient receiving the drug, ARX-04, experienced greater pain
reduction compared to a placebo.
AcelRx shares rose 22 percent to $5 in premarket trading.
ARX-04 is the second-most advanced pain drug in AcelRx's
pipeline. The company's lead drug-device, Zalviso, was rejected
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year.
AcelRx, with no products on the market, is still in
discussions with the FDA about Zalviso's future.
ARX-04 delivers 30 micrograms of the opioid sufentanil under
the tongue through a disposable applicator.
AcelRx is trying to develop non-invasive methods of pain
management to cope with emergency situations such as in the
battlefield where patients have no immediate access to IV.
Roth Capital Partners said in a note dated Tuesday that
ARX-04's net present value was $1.81 per share.
