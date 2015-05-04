May 4 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said a
division of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected
the company's request for a meeting to discuss the need for an
additional trial of its pain drug device, Zalviso.
The company's shares fell about 32 percent to $2.85 in
after-market trading on Monday after the FDA also restated its
view that the additional study was needed.
The agency, in March, asked AcelRx to conduct the study to
evaluate risks associated with the device, specifically issues
relating to inadvertent dispensing.
The additional trial is likely to push Zalviso's approval to
the end of 2016, against the previous estimate of early 2016,
according to analysts.
"We are consulting with our regulatory, legal and clinical
advisors to determine our next steps," the company said.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)