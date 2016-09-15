Sept 15 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental pain drug was well tolerated in post-operative patients, including those with organ impairment and the elderly, in a late-stage study.

The opioid-based treatment, ARX-04, is being developed for patients experiencing moderate to severe acute pain following a surgical procedure. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)