* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental pain drug was well tolerated in post-operative patients, including those with organ impairment and the elderly, in a late-stage study.
The opioid-based treatment, ARX-04, is being developed for patients experiencing moderate to severe acute pain following a surgical procedure. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* UPS-Integrated customer-facing chatbot with ups my choice letting customers get information about incoming packages, deliveries without a tracking number Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: