UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
April 11 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. patent office granted two patents on the specialty pharmaceutical company's methods for managing post-operative pain.
AcelRx said the notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office could provide protection to its NanoTab technology for delivering a pain drug, sufentanil, till at least Feb, 2029.
A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO decides that a patent can be granted after a company has applied for one.
AcelRx's shares closed at $3.40 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.