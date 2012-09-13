SHANGHAI, Sept 13 A planned launch of a
smartphone between Acer Inc and a unit of Alibaba
Group, China's biggest e-commerce firm, was canceled on Thursday
due to what Alibaba said was pressure from Google Inc
on the Taiwanese group.
Acer and Alibaba's cloud computing unit had planned to
launch the Acer CloudMobile A800 smartphone, using Alibaba's
mobile operating system, Aliyun, in Shanghai on Thursday
afternoon.
But when journalists showed up for the event they were not
allowed to enter the venue and an Alibaba Cloud Computing
official said the launch had been canceled due to internal
reasons.
Later, Alibaba's unit released a statement saying Acer had
faced pressure from Google and pulled out of the launch event.
"Our partner received notification from Google that if the
new product launch with Aliyun went ahead, Google would
terminate Android product cooperation and related technical
authorization with Acer," Alibaba Cloud Computing said in a
statement.
A Tokyo-based Google spokesman declined comment, while
Acer's Shanghai-based spokeswoman Elaine Cao declined comment.
China is set to become the world's largest smartphone market
in 2012 with Google's Android mobile operating system having the
dominant share of the market.