BRIEF-PolarityTE enters agreement with Cell Therapy And Regenerative Medicine
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west
Nov 6 Acer Incorporated
* Says Q3 net profit at T$651 million (21.31 million US dollar) versus forecast net profit T$484.7 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u2EHha
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.5480 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west
April 20 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd