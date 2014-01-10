BRIEF-Euronet Worldwide intends to review amended merger agreement
* Euronet Worldwide - acknowledges it submitted a binding offer to acquire MoneyGram International to MoneyGram's board of directors on April 14, 2017
Jan 10 Acer Incorporated
* Says dec sales at T$28.4 billion ($944 million), down 22 percent y/y
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.