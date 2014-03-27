BRIEF-ZIGExN adopts International Financial Reporting Standards
* Says it adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its consolidated financial statements
March 27 Acer Incorporated
* Says 2013 consolidated revenues at T$360.1 billion ($11.79 billion)
* Says 2013 operating income loss at T$11.4 billion
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cyc97v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.5390 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned unit in Beijing