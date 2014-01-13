TAIPEI Jan 13 Investors looking for specifics
as to the future of Acer Inc, the world's No.4 PC
vendor, came away disappointed when the new CEO spent more time
delivering a history of the company's past mistakes than on
where it was headed.
Jason Chen, the latest executive to step through the
revolving door to the CEO's office, said during his first press
conference on Monday that the Taiwanese company's biggest
mistake was investing too early in touch-panels and ultrabooks
and not realising the extent to which tablet computers like
Apple Inc's iPad would disrupt the PC industry.
"We wanted to stimulate demand using new technology and we
took the initiative more aggressively than anybody else, to the
point where we got hurt," Chen said. "Hopefully we won't repeat
the same mistake we made before."
Chen is the latest appointment in a series of top-level
shake-ups at the struggling firm. In 2011, Italian-born
Gianfranco Lanci resigned as CEO and in November, then-CEO J.T.
Wang also resigned to be replaced by then-corporate president
Jim Wong. Wong, however, stepped down only weeks later.
Acer has been struggling with losses for several quarters,
including a T$13.12 billion ($437.98 million) deficit in the
third quarter of 2013. In a sign of turmoil shaking the
industry, rival Dell made waves early last year when it
announced it would go private in a buyout led by founder Michael
Dell.
TRANSITION FAILURE
Acer hasn't been able to successfully move into the
higher-profit enterprise PC sector, a move that has started to
pay off for Hewlett-Packard Co, which reported revenue
that beat expectations in the third quarter.
Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.1 PC manufacturer,
also saw rising profit as it adjusts strategy in the face of a
shrinking consumer base.
According to data from research firm IDC, Acer saw a 21.4
percent fall in PC sales during the fourth quarter from a year
earlier, by far the largest of all major vendors. At its peak in
the third quarter of 2009, the company occupied a 13 percent
share of the worldwide PC market.
Angela Hsiang, a Taipei-based analyst at KGI Securities,
said she didn't really expect concrete details from Chen's
presentation, but what she did see didn't make her more
optimistic about the company's future.
"It'll be hard to see a turn-around for Acer this year,"
Hsiang said. The "first half is basically impossible, while in
the second half it may start to bottom out since the reshuffle
will have been going on some time by then."
Acer last month named former Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd sales executive Chen its new CEO
as of Jan. 1, while founder Stan Shih returned to the company in
November as chairman.
Chen, 53, has been tasked with guiding the company to
integrate hardware, software and services and push deeper into
the fast-growing tablet sector as PC sales stall.
Hsiang, who predicts a full-year loss in 2014 for Acer, said
her understanding is that Chen wants Acer to have more exposure
in software, "but the company wasn't able to give any concrete
strategy on how they're going to develop in the software
business."
In tablets, the company has made some inroads, seeing its
global market share increase to 2.5 percent in the third quarter
of 2013 from less than 1 percent in the same quarter of 2012.
Analysts fear more challenges ahead and more declines for a
stock that has fallen 82 percent from its peak in January 2010.
Vincent Chen, an analyst at Taipei-based Yuanta Securities,
said that the company needs to escape from the ultra-low-growth,
low-margin consumer PC sector.
"They need to elevate their brand position, which has really
killed them," Chen said. "Acer's gotten stuck in the low end of
the market."