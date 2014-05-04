TAIPEI May 4 Stan Shih, chairman of struggling
Acer Inc, will retire next month, the company said on
Sunday, as the world's No.4 PC vendor reshapes itself following
disappointing results last year.
Acer's board would meet to elect new members on Thursday,
including a new chairman, the company said.
Shih, 69, who returned late last year to the company he
founded after November's bigger-than-expected losses, has
launched a series of reforms since then.
Acer has struggled since falling behind sector rivals in the
smartphone and tablet PC sectors, and its PCs have lost currency
with consumers.
Shih will leave his post to take charge of Acer's new cloud
computing business. Chief Executive Jason Chen stays on his job,
according to Cnyes.com, a major local online publication.
Shih was elected chairman in November after the company
reported a quarterly loss of T$13.12 billion ($446 million) for
the June-September period, which prompted then-CEO J.T. Wang to
resign and the company to announce a 7 percent reduction in its
workforce
