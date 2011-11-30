TAIPEI Nov 30 Taiwan's Acer Inc , the world's No.4 PC vendor by sales, expects a 10 to 15 percent shortage of hard disk drive supplies in the fourth quarter after floods in Thailand hit many makers, Corporate President Jim Wong told a briefing on Wednesday.

Wong said the impact in the first quarter was uncertain, but the company has passed on most of the higher costs of the drives to end-users.

He added that sales of its new Ultrabook thin computers are on track to meet the company's target of 250,000 to 300,000 units in the fourth quarter.

The Taiwanese PC vendor has said it expects fourth quarter sales to fall as much as 10 percent from the previous three months and that it would raise prices after the flooding in Thailand disrupted supplies of hard disk drives for PCs. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)