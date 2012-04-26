TAIPEI, April 26 Taiwan's Acer Inc
sees a better second half thanks to demand for the new slimline
ultrabook computers, and also forecast a slightly better second
quarter as it recovers from a tough past 12 months that has seen
losses and management change.
It told a briefing on Thursday that it sees its Ultrabook
shipments more than doubling in the second quarter from the
first quarter, and will keep growing in the rest of the year
thanks to four new models coming up.
The world's No.4 PC vendor reported on Wednesday a
first-quarter net profit that lagged market expectations, as it
struggled to put its business back on growing track after
experiencing two consecutive quarters of losses last year in
April to September.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)