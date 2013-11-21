TAIPEI Nov 21 Ailing computer maker Acer Inc
announced Thursday that it has elected founder Stan
Shih as the new chairman after the company announced a
restructuring plan earlier this month following several quarters
of disappointing earnings.
The company said that Shih will take over as chairman and
interim corporate president with immediate effect. Current
corporate president Jim Wong will step down.
The company had said two weeks ago that Wong would succeed
J.T. Wang as chief executive while Wang would stay on as
chairman until June.
Earlier this month the company reported a
worse-than-expected quarterly loss, which prompted then-CEO Wang
to resign and the company to announce a 7 percent reduction in
its workforce.
The role of CEO will be abolished with its duties
transferred to the company chairman or president, the company
said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)