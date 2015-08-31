(Corrects an Aug 27 story to show Acer posted net profit in
first half, not loss)
TAIPEI Aug 27 Acer Inc founder Stan
Shih said he would welcome a takeover of the struggling
Taiwanese computer maker after a steep fall in its share price,
while warning any potential buyer would pay a heavy price.
"Welcome," Shih told reporters in response to a question
about whether Acer would be open to a takeover. He added however
that any buyer would get an "empty shell" and would pay dearly.
"U.S. and European management teams usually are concerned
about money, their CEOs only work for money. But Taiwanese are
more concerned about a sense of mission and emotional factors,"
he said.
His remarks were first reported by Taiwanese media on
Thursday and were confirmed by a company spokesman.
Acer has reported steep on-year sales falls in recent
months, including a 33 percent drop in July.
It posted a T$176 million ($5.40 million) net profit in the
first six months of 2015, versus a T$486 million net profit in
the same period a year ago.
Its stock price has fallen by nearly half since early April.
($1 = 32.5340 Taiwan dollars)
