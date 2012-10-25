TAIPEI Oct 25 Taiwanese PC maker Acer Inc
said on Thursday that its shipments of PCs in the
fourth quarter will be between 5 percent less and 5 percent more
than those in the third quarter, while operating income will be
about the same as in the previous quarter.
The company did not immediately offer further comment ahead
of a briefing on its outlook.
Acer reported third-quarter net profit of T$68 million
($2.32 million) on Monday, well below a mean estimate of T$756
million polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Many brokerages cut their earning forecasts on Acer after
the disappointing results.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)