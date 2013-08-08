TAIPEI Aug 8 Acer Inc, the world's No.4 PC vendor, said on Thursday it expects its operating margin to break even in the third quarter versus an operating loss of T$613 million ($20 million) in the previous three months.

The company also told investors on a conference call that laptop PC shipments are expected to grow 0-5 percent in the third quarter.

On Wednesday, Acer unexpectedly swung to a net loss of T$343 million in the second quarter from a T$56 million profit year ago.

Shares of Acer ended down 4 percent before the release, trailing the main index's 0.2 percent slide. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Matt Driskill)