* Q4 net T$75 mln vs forecast T$202.24 mln

* Sees Q1 net better than Q4, gross margin at 10 pct

* Sees market share growth in EMEA outperforming

By Clare Jim and Argin Chang

TAIPEI, Feb 15 Taiwan's Acer Inc reported on Wednesday a worse-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter, though the result was a turnaround after two consecutive quarters of losses and the company said its current business was stable.

Acer has been a dominant force in the PC industry, particularly in the low-cost notebook segment, but has failed to counter the runaway success of tablets such as Apple's dominant iPad that have cut into PC sales and hurt profits.

"Acer is back and Q4 is a turnaround quarter," Acer chairman and CEO J.T. Wang said in the telephone conference.

The world's No.4 PC vendor posted a net profit of T$75 million ($2.54 million) in the October to December quarter, the company said, below a consensus forecast of a T$202.24 million from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In an earlier statement it had rounded the figure up to T$0.1 billion.

The figure compares with a net loss of T$1.1 billion in the third quarter and a net profit of T$$3.9 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

But the company still posted a loss of T$6.6 billion for the full year 2011, hurt by one off charges, compared to a net profit of T$15.1 billion in 2010.

"With the result in Q4, I am confident about Q1 and the whole year," Wang said.

He said he sees net profit in this quarter being better than the previous quarter and gross margin to return to 10 percent, compared to 9.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

He also said the market share of the company started to grow in the fourth quarter and for 2012 the growth of market share in Europe, the Middle East and Africa will outperform other markets given the company's share loss in those markets last year.

Strong sales in China and Latin America will continue.

"It's important that Acer says demand is coming back," Yuanta Securities analyst Vincent Chen said. "But the valuation (of Acer) is still quite high. This year for Acer it will be about marketing, R&D and cloud computing. I think it'll be hard for it to reach its operating expense ratio target because its expenses are hard to come down."

Acer's operating expense target this year is 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent.

The company is betting on ultrabooks, the super-thin laptops similar to Apple Inc's MacBook Air, to revive the traditional computer in the face of the challenge from tablets this year. It sees ultrabooks as 25-35 percent of the notebook market by the end of this year.

President Jim Wong told the briefing Acer's ultrabook sales in the second quarter will double from the first quarter, with its four models in the market. He also said the company expects to sees break even or earn a small profit from the tablet business.

On the overall PC industry, Wong said he thinks volume will decline 10-15 percent this quarter compared to the last while it will improve in the second quarter due to an easing of hard disk drive shortages.

Tech research firm IHS forecast global hard drive shipments will decline by 13 percent in the first quarter and by 5 percent in the second quarter compared to a year ago, following a 26 percent drop last quarter after the floods in Thailand in July.

Shipments will not return to year-over-year growth until the third quarter, it said.

Before the announcement, Acer's shares ended up 2.9 percent versus a 1.54 rise in the broader market

Acer has said it expects the overall PC industry to grow 10 percent this year. It also said last year that overall shipments in 2012 would be about the same level as 2011 at around 2 million-2.5 million units.

($1 = 29.5730 Taiwan dollars) (Editing by Jonathan Standing)