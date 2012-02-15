(Adds company and analyst comments)
* Q4 net T$75 mln vs forecast T$202.24 mln
* Sees Q1 net better than Q4, gross margin at 10 pct
* Sees market share growth in EMEA outperforming
By Clare Jim and Argin Chang
TAIPEI, Feb 15 Taiwan's Acer Inc
reported on Wednesday a worse-than-expected net profit in the
fourth quarter, though the result was a turnaround after two
consecutive quarters of losses and the company said its current
business was stable.
Acer has been a dominant force in the PC industry,
particularly in the low-cost notebook segment, but has failed to
counter the runaway success of tablets such as Apple's
dominant iPad that have cut into PC sales and hurt profits.
"Acer is back and Q4 is a turnaround quarter," Acer chairman
and CEO J.T. Wang said in the telephone conference.
The world's No.4 PC vendor posted a net profit of T$75
million ($2.54 million) in the October to December quarter, the
company said, below a consensus forecast of a T$202.24 million
from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In an earlier statement it had rounded the figure up to
T$0.1 billion.
The figure compares with a net loss of T$1.1 billion in the
third quarter and a net profit of T$$3.9 billion in the same
quarter a year earlier.
But the company still posted a loss of T$6.6 billion for the
full year 2011, hurt by one off charges, compared to a net
profit of T$15.1 billion in 2010.
"With the result in Q4, I am confident about Q1 and the
whole year," Wang said.
He said he sees net profit in this quarter being better than
the previous quarter and gross margin to return to 10 percent,
compared to 9.2 percent in the fourth quarter.
He also said the market share of the company started to grow
in the fourth quarter and for 2012 the growth of market share in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa will outperform other markets
given the company's share loss in those markets last year.
Strong sales in China and Latin America will continue.
"It's important that Acer says demand is coming back,"
Yuanta Securities analyst Vincent Chen said. "But the valuation
(of Acer) is still quite high. This year for Acer it will be
about marketing, R&D and cloud computing. I think it'll be hard
for it to reach its operating expense ratio target because its
expenses are hard to come down."
Acer's operating expense target this year is 7.5 percent to
8.5 percent.
The company is betting on ultrabooks, the super-thin laptops
similar to Apple Inc's MacBook Air, to revive the
traditional computer in the face of the challenge from tablets
this year. It sees ultrabooks as 25-35 percent of the notebook
market by the end of this year.
President Jim Wong told the briefing Acer's ultrabook sales
in the second quarter will double from the first quarter, with
its four models in the market. He also said the company expects
to sees break even or earn a small profit from the tablet
business.
On the overall PC industry, Wong said he thinks volume will
decline 10-15 percent this quarter compared to the last while it
will improve in the second quarter due to an easing of hard disk
drive shortages.
Tech research firm IHS forecast global hard drive shipments
will decline by 13 percent in the first quarter and by 5 percent
in the second quarter compared to a year ago, following a 26
percent drop last quarter after the floods in Thailand in July.
Shipments will not return to year-over-year growth until the
third quarter, it said.
Before the announcement, Acer's shares ended up 2.9 percent
versus a 1.54 rise in the broader market
Acer has said it expects the overall PC industry to grow 10
percent this year. It also said last year that
overall shipments in 2012 would be about the same level as 2011
at around 2 million-2.5 million units.
($1 = 29.5730 Taiwan dollars)
(Editing by Jonathan Standing)