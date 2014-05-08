* Company ekes out Q1 net profit of $33,200
* Potential board members named, one may be next chairman
TAIPEI, May 7 Taiwan's Acer Inc
reported its first net profit in nearly a year on Thursday, a
slight reversal for a computer maker that has been slammed by
rapidly declining fortunes in PCs worldwide.
The company also released a list of potential new board
members, one of whom may replace 69-year-old chairman Stan Shih,
who announced his retirement last Sunday.
Acer's first-quarter net profit of T$1 million ($33,200) is
the most recent in a string of bleak earnings reports as the
company has reported either losses or meager profits every
quarter since early 2011.
But the results beat expectations of a T$1.17 billion loss
and compares to slim net profit of T$514.55 million in the same
period last year - the last time the company made into the
black.
The list of new board of directors candidates, which
includes company CEO Jason Chen and Shih himself, comes only six
months after Shih returned to the company to engineer a
turnaround in the face of mounting losses.
Shih oversaw the appointment of former Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd sales director Jason Chen as CEO
in December, the latest in a series of executive reshuffles over
the last few years.
But Chen and Shih's new initiatives, including a push into
cloud computing, has not led to renewed optimism about their
prospects amid a weak global PC market and cratering sales.
Of 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, 22 maintain either
a "sell" or "strong sell" rating on the firm, unchanged from
three months ago.
Research house IDC said Acer's PC shipments saw a massive
20.2 percent on-year drop in the first quarter, far eclipsing a
slimmer 4.4 percent slide in the overall market.
Rivals Lenovo Group Ltd, Hewlett-Packard Co
and Dell all saw gains in the same period.
($1 = 30.1045 Taiwan dollars)
