BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
TAIPEI Aug 7 Taiwan's Acer Inc reported a second-quarter net profit on Thursday, their best quarter in over a year, as the struggling computer maker starts to show signs of a turnaround.
The company said it earned a net profit for the April-June quarter of T$485 million ($16.17 million) versus analyst forecasts of a T$70.16 million loss, on the heels of a broader turnaround in the PC industry after years of decline.
This compares to a net loss of T$343 million in the same period of 2013 and a slim T$1 million profit in the first three months of the year.
The company has posted losses or tiny profit at best every quarter since early 2011. The second-quarter profit figure was the highest since first quarter of 2013.
Acer's new chief executive, Jason Chen, said recently the firm's quarter-on-quarter PC shipments exceeded the industry average in the April-June period and that sales of products such as its Chromebook more than doubled in the first half of 2014.
Chipmaker Intel Corp also recently issued a rosy revenue forecast on the popularity of so-called two-in-one devices as companies replace their old computers.
Acer shares closed up 1.26 percent ahead of the earnings release, compared to a 0.14 percent fall in the overall TAIEX index.
(1 US dollar = 29.9950 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.