TAIPEI, Dec 11 Taiwanese PC vendor Acer posted a 5 percent slide in November sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: NOVEMBER Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 30.74 -5.3 331.8 -15.6 (US$ bln) 1.02 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)