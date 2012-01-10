TAIPEI Jan 10 Taiwan's Acer Inc , the world's No.4 PC vendor by sales, said on Tuesday its unconsolidated December sales were T$33.03 billion ($1.09 billion), 5 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was also down from the previous month's T$35.76 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 30.1975 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)