TAIPEI, April 10 Taiwan's Acer Inc, the world's No.5 PC vendor by shipments, said on Tuesday its unconsolidated March sales were T$31.75 billion ($1.07 billion), 22.1 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was also down from the previous month's T$37.54 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 29.5495 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)