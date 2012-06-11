TAIPEI, June 11 Taiwan's Acer Inc, the world's No.4 PC vendor by shipment, said on Monday its unconsolidated May sales were T$32.11 billion ($1.07 billion), 10.2 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was, however, up from the previous month's T$25.27 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 29.9660 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)