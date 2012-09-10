TAIPEI, Sept 10 Taiwan's Acer Inc, the world's No.3 PC vendor by shipment, said on Monday its unconsolidated August sales were T$26.7 billion ($895.2 million), 15.5 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was however up from the previous month's T$22.66 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 29.8260 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)