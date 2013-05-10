TAIPEI, May 10 Taiwanese PC vendor Acer posted a 19 percent fall in April sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: APRIL Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 25.77 -18.8 117.58 -18.8 (US$ mln) 876.61 ($1 = 29.3975 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)