BRIEF-Masco Corp says CEO Keith Allman's 2016 total compensation was $9.8 million
* CEO Keith Allman's 2016 total compensation was $9.8 million versus $8.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oHwlMD) Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, Oct 11 Taiwan PC vendor Acer posted a decline of 19.3 percent in September sales from a year earlier. Here are details of the sales: SEPT Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 32.97 -19.3 273.49 -16.6 (US$ bln) 1.12
LISBON, March 31 Portugal has agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in state-rescued lender Novo Banco to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star in exchange for a capital injection of 1 billion euros into the institution, the Bank of Portugal said on Friday.
* CEO Susan Patricia Griffith's 2016 total compensation was $6.9 million versus $5.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nnzRed) Further company coverage: