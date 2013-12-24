New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TAIPEI Dec 24 Shares of Acer Inc jumped on Tuesday, after the company named former sales executive Jason Chen of the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC its new CEO in a bid to revive the struggling PC company.
Soon after the opening bell, Acer firmed 3.5 percent to T$17.6, versus a 0.2 percent rise in the broader market.
Chen will take over executive duties on January 1 from company founder Stan Shih, who returned to the company in November and will remain Acer's chairman, Acer said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Perry)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.