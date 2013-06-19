TAIPEI, June 19 Acer Inc, the world's
No.4 PC vendor, said on Wednesday that it expects notebook and
tablet PC shipment to be flat in the second quarter from the
first quarter, versus an prediction of 0-5 percent growth made
in April.
Acer Chairman J.T. Wang made the comment to reporters at the
firm's annual shareholder meeting.
Early this month, Wang told Reuters in an interview that he
expects up to 80 percent of Acer's products to have touch-screen
technology by next year or the year after, hoping new tablets
and touch-notebook computers will revive its sales in a PC
market where quarterly shipments are at their lowest in nearly
four years.
Acer said its sales were 19 percent lower in the first five
months than in the same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)