MADRID, April 27 Spain's Acerinox, which produces more than 10 percent of the world's stainless steel, said on Friday its first-quarter net profit fell 57 percent to 29.4 million euros ($39 million)from a year earlier as nickel prices slumped and the economic woes in Europe cut into sales.

The European market could pick up in the third quarter following the stronger trend in the North American market, where the company makes half of its sales, the company said in its earnings statement after the European share market closed.

European buyers are not replacing inventories due to financial and economic uncertainty, Acerinox said.

Its first-quarter net profit before taxes and minority interests fell 55 percent to 45.8 million euros, slightly higher than the consensus forecast given by analysts in a Reuters poll, which was for 42.2 million euros. ($1=0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)