Dec 11 British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is in advanced talks to buy privately held drug developer Acerta Pharma BV for more than $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Netherlands based-Acerta is developing drugs to treat cancer that uses the body's own defenses against the disease.

On Monday, Acerta reported that 95 percent of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia positively responded to its experimental drug acalabrutinib.

AstraZeneca declined to comment on the WSJ report. (on.wsj.com/1Z3BED2) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)