NAIROBI Nov 12 Internet service provider (ISP) AccessKenya plans to invest about 120 million shillings ($1.4 million) to expand its network next year to keep up with growing demand.

ISPs and telecoms companies such as Safaricom have embarked on significant infrastructure development in east Africa's biggest economy, where the number of internet users rose to 14 million in the second quarter of this year, up 19 percent on last year.

"Seventy percent of those funds will be used to extend Nairobi and Mombasa's existing networks and 30 percent of the funds will be used in other areas," AccessKenya Managing Director Kris Senanu said.

Safaricom, which commands 70 percent of Kenya's internet market, plans to lay 500km (311 miles) of fibre-optic cable each year for the next 5 years, at a cost of 10 billion shillings.

Senanu said he expected double-digit profit growth in the second half of the year, with a projected addition of 450 new line leases to corporate clients. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and David Goodman)