NAIROBI Nov 12 Internet service provider (ISP)
AccessKenya plans to invest about 120 million
shillings ($1.4 million) to expand its network next year to keep
up with growing demand.
ISPs and telecoms companies such as Safaricom have
embarked on significant infrastructure development in east
Africa's biggest economy, where the number of internet users
rose to 14 million in the second quarter of this year, up 19
percent on last year.
"Seventy percent of those funds will be used to extend
Nairobi and Mombasa's existing networks and 30 percent of the
funds will be used in other areas," AccessKenya Managing
Director Kris Senanu said.
Safaricom, which commands 70 percent of Kenya's internet
market, plans to lay 500km (311 miles) of fibre-optic cable each
year for the next 5 years, at a cost of 10 billion shillings.
Senanu said he expected double-digit profit growth in the
second half of the year, with a projected addition of 450 new
line leases to corporate clients.
($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and
David Goodman)