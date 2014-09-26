SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Aquila Capital Farms NZ is marketing its first New Zealand dairy farming trust to regional investors, betting on growing overseas interest in the country's key export industry and demand for steady returns from this sector.

The trust aims to raise NZ$100 million ($79 million) from institutional investors outside New Zealand, according to marketing materials given to prospective investors in Singapore.

It will lend the money to dairy farmers who will pay an interest between 2.5 percent and 10 percent, depending on the milk prices set by New Zealand's milk exporter Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd each year.

Investors can expect a return on their investment of 2.5 percent to 8.5 percent.

The trust also expects to pay an additional return of 30-50 percent at the end of a 10-year tenure, based on the projected increased value of the dairy farms.

The trust will be open for subscription until late December, and is expected to be fully invested by next May.

The dairy industry in Australia and New Zealand has become popular investment target in recent years as consumers in emerging economies in the region, notably China, demand more and higher-quality dairy products.

Aquila Capital Farms NZ is a joint venture between Germany-based alternative asset manager Aquila Capital and New Zealand's AGInvest Holdings Ltd, which manages 47 dairy farms in the country with assets of around NZ$550 million. (1 US dollar = 1.2653 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ryan Woo)