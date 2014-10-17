Oct 17 Acheter-Louer.fr SA

* H1 net income 63,000 euros, up 15 pct

* H1 revenue 1.8 million euros, down 16.78 pct

* Says it has signed partnerships with Foncia and Gercop, which will now publish advertisements on acheter-louer.fr

* Says strategy to increase number of announcements and audience could start to have impact on internet revenue in 2015 and 2016