BRIEF-Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability
Oct 17 Acheter-Louer.fr SA
* H1 net income 63,000 euros, up 15 pct
* H1 revenue 1.8 million euros, down 16.78 pct
* Says it has signed partnerships with Foncia and Gercop, which will now publish advertisements on acheter-louer.fr
* Says strategy to increase number of announcements and audience could start to have impact on internet revenue in 2015 and 2016
April 21 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Japanese government-backed fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), will submit a joint offer for Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.