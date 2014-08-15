BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
Aug 15 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc said interim results from a mid-stage trial showed that all patients given its experimental hepatitis C drug showed no detectable levels of the virus four weeks after completing the therapy.
The mid-stage trial tested Achillion's drug, ACH-3102, in 12 patients in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's Sovaldi, also known as sofosbuvir.
Achillion said it would begin treating 12 additional patients for six weeks with a once-daily dose of ACH-3102 and sofosbuvir.
The trial excluded the older hepatitis C drug ribavirin, which can cause rashes, anemia and other side effects.
Achillion shares rose about 10 percent to $9.25 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.