BRIEF-Tribune Media Company announces consent solicitation with respect to its 5.875 pct senior notes
Jan 4 Achillion Pharmaceuticals said U.S. health regulators have granted a fast-track designation to its experimental hepatitis C (HCV) drug.
The drug, ACH-1625, is currently in a mid-stage trial.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast-track status is designed to expedite the review of drugs that aim to treat serious diseases and fill unmet medical needs.
The hepatitis C virus infects the liver and is the most common cause of viral hepatitis, which is an inflammation of the liver.
Shares of the New Haven, Connecticut-based company closed at $7.63 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
* UPS says plans for a new $260 million package processing facility in Plainfield, IN