BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
(Adds details about the drugs, background)
May 19 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will collaborate with Johnson & Johnson to develop and market its hepatitis C drugs including an oral regimen that could work on all genotypes and shorten treatment time.
Achillion will be eligible for milestone payments of up to $1.1 billion related to the development, regulatory approval and sales of the drugs.
Johnson & Johnson will also invest $225 million in Achillion in return for about 18.4 million unregistered shares at $12.25 per share.
Achillion is developing three hepatitis C drugs -- ACH-3102 and sovaprevir in mid-stage trials and ACH-3422 in early-stage trials.
ACH-3102, which was granted fast-track designation in the United States, will be part of the oral regimen that could shorten treatment time to six weeks by 2018, the companies said on a call with analysts.
Gilead Sciences Inc's recently approved pill Harvoni requires at least eight weeks of treatment. The pill combines two of Gilead's other drugs - ledipasvir and sovaldi.
The fight against hepatitis C has made huge gains in recent years. A couple of years ago, patients needed 48 weeks of treatment with drugs that had harsh side effects. They cured only about 40 percent of patients.
The new all-oral treatments seek to replace injectable interferon and its flu-like side effects as well as an older drug called ribavirin that caused anemia and other problems.
Achillion's shares closed at $10.68 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.