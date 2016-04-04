AMSTERDAM, April 4 In one of the more unusual
side effects of negative interest rates, at least one Dutch
household will be receiving, rather than paying, a mortgage
payment from their bank.
In a ruling announced on Monday, the Netherlands' consumer
financial products watchdog, Kifid, said it had sided with the
unnamed holders of the variable interest rate mortgage, who
brought the case, rather than with lender Achmea NV.
The mortgage was denominated in Swiss francs, with a
variable rate set at 0.7 percent above Swiss Libor, a benchmark
rate.
When Swiss Libor fell below minus 1 percent in January 2015,
the bank should have paid the mortgage holders around 0.3
percent interest, Kifid said in the ruling.
Instead, Achmea had told the customers they would not be
charged anything.
Achmea spokesman Stefan Kloet declined to comment on how
many customers could be affected by the ruling, or for how many
months.
Achmea "has taken notice of the decision by Kifid," Achmea
said in a statement. "At the moment we are studying their
justification in greater detail."
The watchdog ordered Achmea to pay the customers back
retroactively for the missed interest, and pay them 971 euros
($1,100) in travel and legal costs.
($1 = 0.8777 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)