* Avista, Nordic to offer 115 Sfr/share
* Acino board fully supports offer
* Funds to help finance Acino's business expansion
ZURICH, Oct 2 Swiss generic drugmaker Acino
said it has accepted a takeover offer from Avista
Capital Partners and Nordic Capital valuing the company at about
398 million Swiss francs ($439 million).
The private equity companies will offer 115 Swiss francs per
share representing a 33 percent premium to Tuesday's closing
share price of 86.50 francs, Acino said in a statement. The
company's board unanimously supports the tender offer.
Acino, which makes a patch for the symptomatic treatment of
mild to moderate forms of Alzheimer dementia, said the sale will
give the company funds to expand its business, drive sales
growth and strengthen its competitive position.
"Avista and Nordic Capital are well-suited partners for
Acino. They have proven 'buy and build' capabilities and the
financial resources that will significantly enhance Acino's
growth opportunities," said Acino's Chairman Luzi A. von Bidder.
Shares in Acino jumped 31 percent to 113.40 Swiss francs by
0847 GMT.
Acino, which has transformed its business from a Central
European pharmaceutical supplier into a diversified drug
company, has 738 employees and generated 143 million euros
($193.42 million) in sales in the first half.
Hakan Bjoerklund, who is also chairman of Lundbeck,
is expected to be nominated as chairman of the board of Acino if
the acquisition is completed.
The tender offer is expected to take place between Oct. 21
and Nov. 15. Lazard is acting as lead financial advisor and
Credit Suisse as financial advisor in tender offer to Avista and
Nordic Capital.