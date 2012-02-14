* Q4 EPS $0.70/shr vs est. $0.69/shr

Feb 14Payment systems provider ACI Worldwide Inc posted a lower profit that narrowly beat market expectations, helped by a drop in income tax expense, and forecast 2012 revenue range largely below analysts' estimates.

Fourth-quarter net income was $23.9 million, or 70 cents per share, compared with $27.1 million, or 80 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue dropped 4 percent to $135 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of 69 cents per share on revenue of $129.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $490 million to $500 million, excluding the impact of S1 acquisition. Analysts were expecting revenue of $497.6 million.

In October, ACI Worldwide brought S1 Corp for about $516 mln, after sweetening the deal for three times in as many months.[ID: nL3E7L31MB] It closed the transaction earlier this month.

Shares of the company closed at $35.20 on Monday on the Nasdaq.