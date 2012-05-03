BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 pct from June 10
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 percent w.e.f. 10th June, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKjxIi) Further company coverage:
* Q1 loss/shr $0.05 vs EPS $0.05 year earlier
* Q1 rev up 32 pct
* Q1 expenses up 43.5 pct
May 3 Payment systems provider ACI Worldwide Inc posted a first-quarter loss hurt by higher expenses related to the acquisition of smaller rival S1 Corp last year.
ACI reported a net loss of $1.8 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with net income of $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 32 percent to $137.6 million.
Expenses rose 43.5 percent to $139.2 million.
Shares of the company closed at $40.05 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
* Says unit wins land auction for 253.1 million yuan ($37.24 million) in Chongqing city