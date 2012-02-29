FRANKFURT Feb 29 Countries within Europe should transfer more sovereignty to the European Union, as all countries, even Germany, will suffer if Europe is not more strongly integrated, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said.

"Transferring further competencies to the EU level does not mean sacrifices but winners," Ackermann wrote in a guest column for German daily Bild published on Wednesday.

"Without a strongly integrated Europe, there will not be, even for Germany, a successful future."

He said that EU citizens should accept that they are part of not only a nation state, but also part of an extended community and that Europe must be united to have an influence on the world stage against countries such as the United States and China.

"The idea that politics can remain national within a currency union, requiring only a loose coordination, has been proved to be false," he said, citing how debt problems in one country can have severe effects on its partners. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kim Coghill)