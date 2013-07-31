July 30 Activist investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management LP is investing more than $2 billion in a U.S.-based industrial company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ackman is set to announce Wednesday morning what would be his firm's largest ever investment, the Journal said, adding that the identity of the target company could not be determined.

The investment will represent nearly 10 percent of the company, which has a market capitalization of more than $20 billion, people told the paper.

Pershing Square does not intend to press for a break-up of the company but instead will push for operational improvements. ()

Ackman, whose taste for shaking up staid corporations has earned clients an average 16 percent a year over his firm's eight-year lifetime, set the $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry buzzing this week with his latest offer: a new special investment vehicle with a three-year lockup until Sept. 30, 2016.

In a letter, seen by Reuters, he says it will pay off "if we are successful in effectuating change."

Pershing Square could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.