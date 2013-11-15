(Fixes to show reference is to stocks of both firms in first
paragraph)
Nov 15 Bill Ackman's Pershing Square hedge fund
has acquired a nearly 10 percent stake in the common shares of
mortgage finance companies Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae
, the latest big investor betting that the stocks are
severely undervalued.
Ackman's move, worth nearly half a billion dollars, comes
after Bruce Berkowitz of Fairholme Capital Management announced
this week that he and other investors were willing to buy and
recapitalize government-controlled Freddie Mac and its sister
company, Fannie Mae.
Pershing has a 9.77 percent stake in mortgage insurer
Freddie Mac and a 9.98 percent stake in Fannie Mae, according to
government filings on Friday.
Shares of Freddie Mac rose roughly 7 percent to $3.10 a
share, while Fannie Mae shares rose 9.15 percent to $3.34. Both
companies trade on the OTC equity markets.
Berkowitz's Fairholme Funds scooped up preferred shares of
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with a face value of $3.5 billion at
a massive discount, as well as some common shares.
Berkowitz's plan consists of contributing those shares as
part of the proposed buyout. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have
been operating under government conservatorship since September,
2008, and paying nearly all of their profits to the federal
government in the form of dividends.
The two mortgage giants are close to paying back much of the
$187 billion they received in a taxpayer-funded bailout and
still play a dominant role in the U.S. mortgage market by
backing the vast majority of newly issued home loans.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Grebler)