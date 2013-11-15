By Jennifer Ablan
Nov 15 Activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing
Square hedge fund has invested half a billion dollars to acquire
stakes of nearly 10 percent each in Freddie Mac and
Fannie Mae, the latest big investor this week to buy
into the mortgage finance companies.
Shares of both companies surged on Friday, when Pershing
said in regulatory filings it has a 9.77 percent stake in common
shares of mortgage insurer Freddie Mac and a 9.98 percent stake
in Fannie Mae.
Bruce Berkowitz of Fairholme Capital Management announced
this week that he and other investors were willing to buy and
recapitalize government-controlled Freddie Mac and its sister
company, Fannie Mae.
In light of the proposed Fairholme transaction, Pershing
said in the filings that "they may engage in discussions with
management, the board, other stockholders of the issuer,
representatives of the federal government, and other relevant
parties" involved with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
Pershing, which has more than $11.45 billion in assets under
management, said the shares of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae are
"undervalued" and represent an "attractive investment."
Shares of Freddie Mac closed 6.21 percent higher to $3.08 a
share, while Fannie Mae shares rose 7.84 percent to $3.30 on
Friday. Both companies trade on the OTC equity markets.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie
and Freddie, declined to comment Friday on the Pershing Square
investments. In a statement Friday, a Treasury official said,
"The administration remains committed to reforming the
housing-finance sector by responsibly winding down (Fannie and
Freddie) and ensuring that any new system preserves broad access
to credit for responsible borrowers, strengthens the economy and
promotes financial stability."
Any effort to recapitalize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which
were seized by the U.S. government during the 2008 housing
crisis, would require congressional approval. The White House
and Congress have shown no interest so far in plans proposed by
private investors.
In the summer of 2008, Ackman proposed a restructuring plan
for Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae and said the mortgage companies
should be moved to New York from Washington. At the same time,
Ackman was betting against the shares of Freddie Mac and Fannie
Mae. If the government had adopted Ackman's plan, it would have
wiped out the common shares and preferred and would have given
his short position a big return.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are "something that I never
thought should exist," said Margaret Patel, senior portfolio
manager at Wells Capital Management. "It's awfully hard, having
seen them both go under, to change that opinion," she added.
Patel said she would rather invest in the securities of
banks with more proven track records than Fannie and Freddie.
Berkowitz's Fairholme Funds scooped up preferred shares of
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with a face value of $3.5 billion at
a massive discount, as well as some common shares.
Berkowitz's plan consists of contributing those shares as
part of his proposed buyout of the insurance businesses of
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In the proposal obtained by Reuters,
the businesses would be acquired in exchange for preferred
shares at their full par value, or $34.6 billion. Berkowitz and
investors including hedge fund-firms Paulson & Co. and Perry
Capital LLC bought the preferred shares on bets of a
recapitalization.
Fairholme's proposal would raise at least $17.3 billion in
additional funds from preferred holders and through a rights
offering.
A portfolio manager that specializes in mortgage credit, and
who spoke on the condition of anonymity, questioned Ackman's
decision to make such a large bet on Fannie and Freddie, calling
the common shares and preferred shares "worthless." He said a
plan to privatize the two companies "will never fly in
Congress." He added that the government's credit guarantee has
been the reason "for the profits as it was for the losses."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been operating under
government conservatorship since the fall of 2008 and the 2012
changes of the bailout terms mean the two pay nearly all of
their profits to the federal government in the form of
dividends.
The two mortgage giants are close to paying back much of the
$187 billion they received in a taxpayer-funded bailout and
still play a dominant role in the U.S. mortgage market by
backing the vast majority of newly issued home loans.