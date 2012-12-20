* In presentation, Ackman calls company a pyramid scheme
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Sam Forgione
Dec 20 Activist investor Bill Ackman ramped up
his campaign against Herbalife Ltd on Thursday with a
three-hour presentation in which he called the weight management
products company an unsustainable "pyramid scheme."
The company responded by saying Ackman's presentation was
riddled with numerous "misstatements and mistakes" and
complained its executives were denied access to the event.
Investors surveying the battle, now in its second day, sent
Herbalife shares down 9.64 percent to $33.74 by the close of
trading on Thursday, adding to Wednesday's 12 percent fall for
a combined two-day loss of more than 21 percent.
Thursday's presentation came a day after Ackman confirmed
that his $11 billion Pershing Square Capital Management is
betting against the company. Known for agitating for management
change at companies his fund invests in, Ackman has targeted
Herbalife via one of his biggest short positions in years.
The hedge fund manager outlined his case for shorting the
shares in a lengthy presentation entitled "How to be a
millionaire," that featured more than 300 slides questioning how
Herbalife generates sales and the pricing models for its
products.
Speaking before a crowd of more than 500 at an event
sponsored by a charitable group, Ackman said he is so sure of
his position that he believes the company's stock price will
eventually go to zero. He promised to keep up the assault by
putting up a website to continue his critique that Herbalife has
grown remarkably rapidly without demonstrating "much substance"
to justify its growth.
"We have an enormous short position and we believe we are
right," Ackman said.
HERBALIFE CRIES FOUL
Herbalife responded by saying there were many misstatements
and mistakes in Ackman's presentation.
"Had our executives been there, they would have been able to
tear Mr. Ackman's premises and interpretation of our business
model apart," Herbalife's statement said.
In its latest statement, Herbalife added, "Today's
presentation was a malicious attack on our business model based
largely on outdated, distorted, and inaccurate information ...
We are not an illegal pyramid scheme."
Not everyone is convinced that Herbalife is on a permanent
downward spiral, with some of the country's biggest asset
managers, such as BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors, and
Vanguard, and pension funds like Teachers' Retirement System of
Texas invested in the company.
"Herbalife has really never been more exciting than today
(in both good and bad ways) and Mr. Ackman may have to wait
another 32 years to see the growth at Herbalife decelerate,"
wrote Timothy Ramey, an analyst at D.A. Davidson and Co, in a
research report issued on Thursday. He suggested buying
Herbalife shares and predicts the company's stock price will
rise to $72.
OF 'PYRAMID SCHEMES' AND PUTS
For his part, Ackman criticized the company for allegedly
inflating the suggested retail price of its products and
overstating its retail sales in public filings. Ackman also
accused the company of targeting the poor and ill-informed to
become distributors of its products.
"A pyramid scheme is actually a modern-day version of a
Ponzi scheme," Ackman said.
On Wednesday, Herbalife Chief Executive Michael Johnson said
Ackman's pyramid scheme charge was "bogus," and he criticized
Ackman for using a public attack on his company to benefit what
he said was Ackman's "business model."
Ackman said he has been building his short position in the
company's stock for several months, adding that his fund is only
short the company's shares and not engaged in any options
trading, such as buying put options on Herbalife.
A put option permits a trader to sell a stock at a specific
price by a certain date. It is typically used by investors who
have a negative view of a stock or investors seeking to hedge
against a long position in shares.
Herbalife's Johnson said on Wednesday that "an extraordinary
number of puts on our stock were due to expire this Friday. We
previously learned this activity was pegged to some kind of
'significant event.'
"Mr. Ackman suddenly announces (Wednesday) that he will make
a presentation on Herbalife on Thursday, the day before the puts
expire," he added.
To date, Ackman is the first high-profile hedge fund manager
to say he is shorting shares of Herbalife and has problems with
its business model.
The company relies on sales of its weight management and
nutrition supplements through a distribution channel involving
2.7 million sponsors in 81 countries.
The distributors make money based not only on their own
product sales to consumers, but on the sales of those they
sponsor and bring into the business.
"I don't think very many retail sales are happening at all,"
Ackman said.
Earlier this year, it was believed that David Einhorn,
another noted hedge fund manager, was shorting shares of
Herbalife after he asked Herbalife management, during a company
conference call, about the percentage of sales to consumers who
are not official distributors.
On Wednesday, Einhorn declined to comment about his
position.
Another well-known investor believed to be shorting
Herbalife is Jim Chanos, president and founder of Kynikos
Associates, according to a person familiar with the hedge fund
manager.
Multilevel marketing companies begin operating like a
pyramid scheme when most of their sales are to other
distributors of the product, as opposed to people who have no
connection to the company, according to a person familiar with
the thinking of some short sellers.
