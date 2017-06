The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Oracle Corp ORCL.O said it agreed to buy network gear maker Acme Packet Inc APKT.O for about $1.9 billion.

The $29.25 per share offer is at a 22 percent premium to Acme Packet's Friday close on the Nasdaq.

