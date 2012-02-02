* Q4 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.28
* Q4 rev $83 mln vs $85.2 mln
* Sees FY12 adj EPS $0.96-$1.00 vs est $1.23
* Shrs fall 12 percent in after-mkt trade
FEB 2 Network gear maker Acme Packet Inc
reported fourth-quarter results below analysts'
expectations and forecast a weak full-year profit as its
customers scaled back on spending and delayed orders.
Acme Packet shares slid 12 percent to $27.17 in after-market
trade on the Nasdaq.
The company forecast full-year 2012 adjusted earnings of 96
cents to $1 per share, below analysts' average expectations of
$1.23 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
On a post-earnings call with analysts Acme Packet's Chief
Executive Andrew Ory said it could not deliver on the
expectations it had set for itself in 2011 due to
underperformance in the North American service provider market.
"This reflects a slowdown in capex in the second half of the
year and delays caused by consolidation activities among various
service providers," Ory said.
Investors have wiped out almost a third of Acme Packet's
market value since last October when the company flagged
concerns about lower capital spending by its telecom customers
such as AT&T and Verizon.
"We don't expect the North American CapEx environment to
improve in the first half," Ory added.
The disappointing forecast has raised questions about the
pace of Acme Packet's revenue growth this year and about its
ability to manage its pipeline.
The company's outlook mirrors the bleak first-quarter
forecasts given by its peers Juniper Networks and
Riverbed Technologies last month.
The recent break up of a planned multi-billion dollar merger
between AT&T and T-Mobile USA as well labor-related issues at
Verizon have curbed technology spending, especially in the
second half of 2011.
For the October-December period, the company, which makes
network equipment that enhances data delivery across networks,
earned $8.7 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with $14.5
million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.