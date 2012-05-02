May 2 Network gear maker Acme Packet Inc reported a fall in first-quarter profit as revenue fell 4 percent.

For the first quarter, the company earned $2.4 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with $13.7 million, or 19 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 17 cents a share, on revenue of $70.8 million.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company's shares, which have lost 28 percent of their market value in the last six months, fell 8 percent in extended trading. They closed at $28.22 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.